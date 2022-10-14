Bulldozers at work in Trahi Achyuta Nagar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After prolonged delay, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) finally managed to launch a demolition drive at Trahi Achyuta Nagar of self-styled godman late Surendra Mishra alias Sura baba within Balipatna police limits on Thursday.

Enforcement officials of the agency said a duplex structure was partially demolished on the first day. Other unauthorised structures at the Achyuta Nagar mouza near Jhinti Sasan will be demolished in the coming days as per the direction of the ODA Court. The BDA had received order for demolishing 22 duplexes at Achyuta Nagar located within the compound of the ashram. However, no order has yet been issued for demolition of the self-styled godman’s main ashram.

The demolition on the first day was partially hampered owing to protests staged by a group of people including women at the site in the morning. The agency is taking the help of the Commissionerate Police to maintain law and order during the demolition and eviction drive, said an official from the enforcement wing.

“The buildings were constructed after the area under Balianta tehsil came under the jurisdiction of BDA in 2011. BDA had issued notice to the buildings’ owners in this regard in 2015 but there was no response from them. Then the ODA court of BDA passed the demolition order in April 2022 and intimated the stakeholders including the Enforcement Section for necessary action,” he said.

Notably, Sura Baba and his two sons, Trilochan and Biranchi, were arrested by Balipatna police on August 31, 2015 under different sections of IPC and sections 3 of the SC and ST Act. The accused faced serious charges including land grab, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation among others.

Subsequently, their property were attached by ED and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch. The self-styled godman, however, was released from jail in December 2017 after being granted bail by the Supreme Court. He died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here in December 2020.

