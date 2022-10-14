Khimji announces Subh Dhanteras offer for Diwali 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Khimji Jewellers, one of the leading jewellery brands of the State, on Thursday announced its exclusive ‘Subh Dhanteras Offer’ for the Diwali season.As part of the festive offer the brand has announced flat 4.5 per cent off on the total value of gold jewellery, and flat 20 per cent discount on diamonds. It has also announced to offer flat 20 per cent off on making charges on silver jewellery along with many other exciting offers. SBI Credit Card holders will get additional 5 per cent back during this period, subject to their terms and conditions, it stated. These offers will remain valid from October 14 to 30 and will be available in all Khimji showrooms in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Rourkela and Berhampur. “Every season we come up with new offers and this Diwali season we have come up with the exclusive ‘Subh Dhanteras Offer’ which will help our customers invest in jewellery and getting the best value for money to celebrate the occasion,” said Director of Khimji Jewellers Mitesh Khimji. He said Khimji is committed to keep the trust of its customers with utmost transparency, quality and best of services. “We believe that celebrations are best enjoyed together. This is the reason we are offering exceptional discounts to bring our customers alongside us in the celebration,” he said.