Parents abandon newborn girl

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The parents of a newborn girl having congenital deformity in her spine allegedly abandoned her on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday. A couple Jitendra Swain and Geeta spotted and rescued the infant while she was lying near a pond in Giringaput village under Chandaka police limits.

Chandaka police informed Bhubaneswar Childline about the baby. The couple admitted her to Mendhasal CHC. “We contacted the CHC doctors and came to know that she is born with congenital deformity. As her condition worsened , she was shifted to Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack on Thursday,” said Childline Director, Benudhar Senapati.

BHUBANESWAR: The parents of a newborn girl having congenital deformity in her spine allegedly abandoned her on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday. A couple Jitendra Swain and Geeta spotted and rescued the infant while she was lying near a pond in Giringaput village under Chandaka police limits. Chandaka police informed Bhubaneswar Childline about the baby. The couple admitted her to Mendhasal CHC. “We contacted the CHC doctors and came to know that she is born with congenital deformity. As her condition worsened , she was shifted to Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack on Thursday,” said Childline Director, Benudhar Senapati.