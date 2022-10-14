Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Vendors fined for flouting BMC’s two dustbin norm

The civic body collected Rs 43,000 from South West zone, around Rs 23,000 from South East zone and Rs 37,000 from North zone.

Published: 14th October 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

waste management waste bin solid waste

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Fine worth over Rs 1 lakh has been collected from vendors in the State capital over the last three days for flouting the two dustbin norm and not adhering to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s sanitation guidelines. 

An official from BMC’s sanitation wing said while Rs 65,000 fine was collected from vendors and traders from different markets on Tuesday and Wednesday, another Rs 39,000 was collected towards penalty for not keeping two dustbins, not segregating dry and wet waste, littering and dumping of garbage on road. 

The civic body collected Rs 43,000 from South West zone, around Rs 23,000 from South East zone and Rs 37,000 from North zone. “Despite repeated appeals and orders of BMC, many traders have been found flouting the cleanliness norms at different marketplaces of the city,” said deputy commissioner for sanitation Suvendu Kumar Sahoo. 

Stepping up enforcement against random dumping of waste and littering, the civic body recently notified that residential houses, commercial establishments, vendors and shopkeepers not keeping two dustbins will be fined Rs 5,000. Besides, it had also warned that handing over of waste without segregation will also attract a fine of Rs 500. BMC officials informed the door-to-door garbage collection will be monitored by the ‘Safa Bhubaneswar’ app.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar waste management
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp