Vendors fined for flouting BMC’s two dustbin norm

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Fine worth over Rs 1 lakh has been collected from vendors in the State capital over the last three days for flouting the two dustbin norm and not adhering to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s sanitation guidelines.

An official from BMC’s sanitation wing said while Rs 65,000 fine was collected from vendors and traders from different markets on Tuesday and Wednesday, another Rs 39,000 was collected towards penalty for not keeping two dustbins, not segregating dry and wet waste, littering and dumping of garbage on road.

The civic body collected Rs 43,000 from South West zone, around Rs 23,000 from South East zone and Rs 37,000 from North zone. “Despite repeated appeals and orders of BMC, many traders have been found flouting the cleanliness norms at different marketplaces of the city,” said deputy commissioner for sanitation Suvendu Kumar Sahoo.

Stepping up enforcement against random dumping of waste and littering, the civic body recently notified that residential houses, commercial establishments, vendors and shopkeepers not keeping two dustbins will be fined Rs 5,000. Besides, it had also warned that handing over of waste without segregation will also attract a fine of Rs 500. BMC officials informed the door-to-door garbage collection will be monitored by the ‘Safa Bhubaneswar’ app.

