BMC identifies 21 locations in Capital for sale of firecrackers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 21 locations in the State capital for sale of firecrackers during Diwali. The designated sites include a field near Nandankanan office at Saheed Nagar, Kasturba Sikhyashram, Indira Maidan at Nayapalli, space in front of Laxmisagar police station, melana padia and space near Jagannath temple at Pandra, area near BDA market at Chandrasekharpur, Prasanti Vihar Durga Puja ground and a ground near the RTO office in Patia.

The number of sites could increase subject to government approval. Sale of crackers will not be allowed in any place other than those identified by the government, said BMC officials. The civic body which has identified the sites as per the SOP of the General Administration department has also finalised 32 locations where opera show, religious functions and cultural programmes will be allowed during the festival.

BMC officials said as per the SOP, traders and groups intending to sell fire crackers or organise opera show or cultural programmes on the identified sites will require to apply for NOC. The civic body has designated three zonal deputy commissioners to receive applications and allot space to traders and organisers after necessary verification. BMC will collect ground rent, trade licence fee and site cleaning charges.It will also coordinate with DCP, Bhubaneswar and fire safety authorities, electricity department and Roads and Buildings department for issue of NOC to traders and cultural groups.

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 21 locations in the State capital for sale of firecrackers during Diwali. The designated sites include a field near Nandankanan office at Saheed Nagar, Kasturba Sikhyashram, Indira Maidan at Nayapalli, space in front of Laxmisagar police station, melana padia and space near Jagannath temple at Pandra, area near BDA market at Chandrasekharpur, Prasanti Vihar Durga Puja ground and a ground near the RTO office in Patia. The number of sites could increase subject to government approval. Sale of crackers will not be allowed in any place other than those identified by the government, said BMC officials. The civic body which has identified the sites as per the SOP of the General Administration department has also finalised 32 locations where opera show, religious functions and cultural programmes will be allowed during the festival. BMC officials said as per the SOP, traders and groups intending to sell fire crackers or organise opera show or cultural programmes on the identified sites will require to apply for NOC. The civic body has designated three zonal deputy commissioners to receive applications and allot space to traders and organisers after necessary verification. BMC will collect ground rent, trade licence fee and site cleaning charges.It will also coordinate with DCP, Bhubaneswar and fire safety authorities, electricity department and Roads and Buildings department for issue of NOC to traders and cultural groups.