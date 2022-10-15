BMC team visits Hyderabad to study bio methane plant set up

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A team from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has left for Hyderabad to study how bio methane plant is helping the city in processing solid waste.The team comprising BMC additional commissioner Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas, deputy commissioner for sanitation Suvendu Kumar Sahoo and other officials visited Hyderabad for the purpose on Friday.

The team will visit Secunderabad where a bio methane plant has been set up. Besides, the team will also go through the practices of waste management in the tier-I city. Sources said after the team’s visit the civic body is likely to initiate measures for establishment of a bio methane plant to improve city’s solid waste management.

It is expected to help in processing of waste piled up at Bhuasuni dumpyard. BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange held a meeting with Daruthenga sarpanch and village committee members to implement the bio-mining project at Bhuasuni dump yard recently.

