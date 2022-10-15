Business excellence summit at XIM Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 4th annual Business Excellence Summit was organised by the Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar here recently on the theme ‘transcending boundaries’ to celebrate 35 years of its rich legacy.Chief Commissioner of Income Tax in Chennai Debendra Narayan Kar shared views on how future leaders should be prepared to work hard before entering the corporate world.

Group Captain Atanu Guru motivated the young leaders to transcend boundaries, search beyond the ordinary, question the status quo and appealed to balance their emotional quotient and intelligence quotient and rely on intuition, to achieve things beyond their perceived potential.

Amul Kool brand manager Shefali Vijaywargiya spoke about the importance of symphony and vision. “Brand management is something that requires all stakeholders to come together and give their best. It’s like a train where all wheels need to work in a perfect symphony just like all parts of a company,” Shefali said.

Rajesh Srivastava, author of ‘The new rules of business’, during a session on the second day, discussed how every brand has an essence that needs to be understood. He emphasised that every industry that people work for needs to be reimagined.

“We have two choices: either do the things that have already been done or go out there and reimagine the industry,” Srivastava said underlining that to understand the essence of any brand one must create an ecosystem based on the consumer insights.

Vice-Chancellor of Xavier University Bhubaneswar Antony R Uvari, Registrar S Antony Raj, Deputy registrar and CFO V Arokiya Dass and dean academics Biswa Swarup Mishra also spoke.



