BJP urges freezing of Dhamnagar SHGs’ bank accounts

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Monday urged Chief Electoral Officer SK Lohani to issue necessary directions for freezing of banks accounts of women self-help groups (WSHGs) operating in Dhamnagar Assembly constituency till the by-poll is over.

A delegation of the party led by its general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar met the CEO and submitted a memorandum alleging the ruling BJD is distributing money among the electorate through WSHGs.

“In previous elections, the BJD used ambulances for distributing money among voters with the help of police. Now the ruling dispensation has changed its tactics and utilising WSHGs for the job,” said Samantasinghar.

“We urged the CEO to ensure that the bank accounts of SHGs are monitored and it will be prudent to freeze their accounts temporarily till the by-poll is over,” she added. The BJP leader further alleged that master book keepers and community resource persons of Mission Shakti department are being used for distribution of money among voters.

