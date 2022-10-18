Home Cities Bhubaneswar

CHSE starts process for Annual Plus II exam

The Council has asked the Higher Secondary Schools to furnish details of staff in position (SIP) by November 7 this year. 

Published: 18th October 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

students-exams

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With admission process for Plus II first year students almost completed, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has initiated process for the annual Plus II Examination 2023 asking all Higher Secondary Schools to furnish details of their junior lecturers for preparation of examiners’ list. 

Around 3.8 lakh students will appear for the exam, also known as Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE), next year. The Council has asked the Higher Secondary Schools to furnish details of staff in position (SIP) by November 7 this year. 

The schools will be required to submit SIP details in a format given to them on the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal, CHSE stated in its letter to all government higher secondary schools and affiliated schools. 

Stating that the SIP data is mandatory for all schools except those running in self-financing mode, the Council stated that admit card of the students of the schools failing to furnish the faculty data will not be released and the institution authorities will be held accountable for it. 

The tentative exam dates will also be finalised following preparation of the list, said an official from the CHSE.  Officials said the ongoing admission process for Plus II first year will be wrapped up in a week following spot admission of students on October 20 and 21. Officials said out of 5.09 lakh Plus II seats, close to 4 lakh seats have already been filled up for the 2022-23 academic session.

