KIIT business incubator receives National IP award

Expressing his happiness, KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta congratulated Suar for the  achievement of KIIT School of Bio-Technology.

BHUBANESWAR: The KIIT Technology Business Incubator has been conferred the ‘National Intellectual Property Awards for 2021 and 2022’ by the Controller General of Patents, Design, and Trade Marks (CGPDTM).

The awards for both years were presented under the category of ‘Best Incubator for Nurturing the IP’. 
The award was received by Mrutyunjay Suar, CEO of KIIT-TBI and was given during the ‘National IP awards 2021&2022’ ceremony in New Delhi on Saturday. It was presented by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Secretary DPIIT Anurag Jain, JS-IPR, DPIIT Shruti Singh and Prof Unnat P Pandit, CGPDTM.

