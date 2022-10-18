Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Online notification for Plus Two correspondence from October 19

The common application form for admission to correspondence courses will be available from October 19 to November 3.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education on Monday issued notification for online admission to Plus II first year correspondence courses in different streams in 2022-2023 academic session. 
The admission process which will begin on SAMS portal from October 19 will continue till November 30. 

The common application form for admission to correspondence courses will be available from October 19 to November 3. The list of selected applicants will be published on November 10, while enrollment will take place between November 11 and 19. The data of enrolled students will be updated by November 30 after which correspondence study materials will be distributed to the students subsequently.

The Council has clarified that no reservation of weightage will be given for the admission to correspondence courses. The admission fee for students of Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will be Rs 3,160, while the fee will be `3,180 for those who have cleared the Class exam from other boards.

