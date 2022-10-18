Survey to identify Jaga Mission beneficiaries

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced to conduct a survey in all 436 slums in the Capital to identify beneficiaries eligible for land rights under Jaga Mission.

The civic body signed an MoU with Sutra Consulting Pvt Ltd for conducting the Urban Slum Household Area (USHA) survey in the city.

Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange signed the agreement with Executive Director of the consulting agency Sunita Dash and said the agreement will be for 24 months. The survey is expected to cover over one lakh households in slums under BMC jurisdiction. As per the agreement, land rights guidelines prepared for Corporations as per the Odisha Land Rights to Slum Dwellers Act, 2017 will be followed to identify and provide land right to eligible slum dwellers in the city.

The agency will conduct a detailed end-to-end slum household-level survey in digital mode with biometric authentication to facilitate conferring of land rights to eligible families. Kulange said the agency was roped in for the task as the process of settlement of land rights requires accurate mapping of the area occupied by slum dwellers as well as other topographic features such as roads, drains, water bodies, community buildings, public spaces of the slums to know about the existing amenities available there and amenities required to be developed in future.

This is important as land rights apart, the objective of’Jaga Mission’ is also to transform all slums into ‘Adarsh Colonies’ through provisioning of basic infrastructure and services in the slums, he said. BMC officials said as part of the Adarsh Colony project under Jaga Mission, steps have already been taken for construction of community toilets, roads, community libraries and smooth supply of water and electricity to 115 slums in the first phase.

