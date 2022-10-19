Home Cities Bhubaneswar

EOW arrests ponzi firm MD from Kolkata

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch has arrested the managing director (MD) of a company from Kolkata in connection with a chit fund scam. 

By Express News Service

The accused Jaydeep Raha, MD of Jetex Oceanair Pvt Ltd, was booked under Section 4, 5 and 6 of Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act 1978 and Section 6 of OPID Act 2011.

He was produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alipore, South 24 Parganas and has been brought on transit remand to Odisha to be produced in the designated court under OPID Act in Cuttack.

The EOW team arrested Raha following investigation of a case filed on the basis of complaint made by Subash Chandra Pradhan of Balanga in Puri district. EOW officials said Kolkata-based chit fund company Ambitious Diversified Projects Management Ltd and OAK India Multistate Credit Co-operative Society allegedly collected over Rs 2.6 crore between 2010 and 2014 from 1,968 investors in Odisha.  

