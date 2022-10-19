Fakir Mohan University, IMD to provide course on climate change

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Fakir Mohan University on Tuesday signed a memorandum with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to set up a Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management in the new academic session of 2023-24.

The Fakir Mohan University will be the first university in the State to offer regular degree course on climate change. The university will offer MSc course in atmospheric science through the centre. An observatory would be set up on the campus for meteorological teaching, research and personnel training.

Vice-Chancellor Santosh Kumar Tripathy said the MoU will facilitate training, research and academic collaboration between the university and IMD. While the university will fund the centre and provide infrastructure and other facilities, the IMD will look into training and academic aspects and set up the weather observatory.

“It will be a multi-disciplinary centre which will see involvement of seven departments of Science and Social Science. The departments are Physics, Chemistry, Environment Science, Biology, Geology, Geography and ICT,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

