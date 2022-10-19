OSCB requests Rs 150 crore for smooth credit lending

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Cooperative Bank (OSCB) has requested the State government to provide Rs 150 crore as share capital to the cooperative credit institutions for smooth lending of crop loans to the farmers. OSCB, the apex cooperative bank in the State, is meeting around 62 per cent of the short term agriculture credit need of the farmers with a growth rate of around 20 per cent year on year.

The State government had fixed a target to disburse Rs 19,319 crore short term agricultural loan to farmers out of which Rs 9,000 crore to be disbursed through short-term cooperative credit structure under the primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) in the current kharif season. In order to have the required viability, the OSCB and the affiliated district central cooperative banks (DCCBs) are required to provide services at par with commercial banks for which the required capital adequacy ratio (CAR) is fixed at 10 per cent, said a senior officer of the apex cooperative bank.

As per the MoU signed by the State government with the Centre and NABARD, the upper limit of share capital contribution by the government is fixed at 25 per cent of the aggregate share capital. The total share capital of DCCBs stood at Rs 1,803.37 crore as on March 31, 2022 of which the State government share is Rs 345.29 crore. As per the Orissa Cooperative Societies Act, the State government can subscribe to the share capital of the Bank to the extent of 25 per cent which is calculated at Rs 450.84 crore leaving a scope of further contribution of Rs 105.55 crore. However, OSCB has requested the State government to release Rs 102 crore for 17 DCCBs operating in the State.

Similarly, the State government has a scope for contribution of Rs 18.75 crore to its share capital in OSCB. With a total share capital of Rs 763.96 crore as on March 31, 2022, the State’s share in the bank is Rs 172.23 crore. The cooperative credit structure had achieved 92 per cent of the crop loan target by disbursing Rs 8,686.4 crore to over 18.61 lakh farmers during kharif and Rs 7,362.47 crore for rabi cultivation in 2021.

