DHE reiterates fee waiver for students of Odia honours

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department has reiterated that no fee other than hostel fees will be charged from Plus III students opting to study Odia in government colleges. In a directive to principals of all government degree colleges and autonomous colleges, the department on Wednesday said no fees except the hostel charges will be collected from any UG student pursuing Odia as honours (core subject).

The decision comes following representations from various colleges that by exempting fees for Odia students, they are facing difficulty in depositing examination fees as well as certificate and mark sheet fees for the Odia honours students to the Controller of Examinations of the universities to which they are affiliated.

To this, the department clarified that all such expenses have to be borne by the colleges from their own college development or examination funds. The decision to exempt all fees except hostel fees for Odia honours students was taken by the State government in the 2018-19 academic session to promote the language. It was also cleared in the State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department has reiterated that no fee other than hostel fees will be charged from Plus III students opting to study Odia in government colleges. In a directive to principals of all government degree colleges and autonomous colleges, the department on Wednesday said no fees except the hostel charges will be collected from any UG student pursuing Odia as honours (core subject). The decision comes following representations from various colleges that by exempting fees for Odia students, they are facing difficulty in depositing examination fees as well as certificate and mark sheet fees for the Odia honours students to the Controller of Examinations of the universities to which they are affiliated. To this, the department clarified that all such expenses have to be borne by the colleges from their own college development or examination funds. The decision to exempt all fees except hostel fees for Odia honours students was taken by the State government in the 2018-19 academic session to promote the language. It was also cleared in the State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.