Home Cities Bhubaneswar

DHE reiterates fee waiver for students of Odia honours

The Higher Education department has reiterated that no fee other than hostel fees will be charged from Plus III students opting to study Odia in government colleges.

Published: 20th October 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department has reiterated that no fee other than hostel fees will be charged from Plus III students opting to study Odia in government colleges. In a directive to principals of all government degree colleges and autonomous colleges, the department on Wednesday said no fees except the hostel charges will be collected from any UG student pursuing Odia as honours (core subject).

The decision comes following representations from various colleges that by exempting fees for Odia students, they are facing difficulty in depositing examination fees as well as certificate and mark sheet fees for the Odia honours students to the Controller of Examinations of the universities to which they are affiliated.

To this, the department clarified that all such expenses have to be borne by the colleges from their own college development or examination funds. The decision to exempt all fees except hostel fees for Odia honours students was taken by the State government in the 2018-19 academic session to promote the language. It was also cleared in the State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp