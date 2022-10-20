Indian mission heads urged to boost Odisha globally

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has sought the support of heads of Indian mission in different countries to increase Odisha’s presence in the global market. In an interactive session with Indian Ambassadors to Spain Dinesh K Patnaik and to Guatemala Manoj Kumar Mohapatra after their two-day visit to different developmental clusters of the State, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said the State under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is holding business summits and road shows in different parts of the country and abroad as well to attract investments in different sectors. Keeping the strength of a major industrial hub in eastern India, the State has been successful in attracting investments in the mineral, metallurgy, chemicals, petrochemicals, textiles, apparel, food processing, IT and ITeS sectors. “With the involvement of the heads of Indian Mission in different countries we can increase our presence in the global market, “ he added. Outlining the objectives of the business summit with the two officers of the Indian Foreign Service who hail from Odisha, Principal Secretary Industry Hemanta Kumar Sharma said the State expected that the Indian Mission in different countries could adequately present Odisha at international business forums. Ambassador Patnaik said, “Our field visits during last two days showed that Odisha is on a futuristic trajectory. As heads of Indian Mission we will extend all help for greater engagements and enhancing exports from Odisha. The two IFS officers visited the Maniabandh textile cluster in Cuttack district, cashew cluster in Mahisapat and Dokra artisans in Sadeibareni of Dhenkanal district, Sea Food Park at Deras, World Skill Centre at Mancheswar and Kala Bhoomi at Pokhariput.