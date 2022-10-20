Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Lifetime Achievement Award for SAI International founder

The award was conferred to Dr Sahoo for his invaluable contribution to the growth and development of K-12 education in the country including Odisha for more than 35 years.

Published: 20th October 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Founder-Chairman of SAI International Group late Dr Bijaya Kumar Sahoo was honoured the posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award during the 16th annual EducationWorld India School Rankings Awards 2022-23 in New Delhi recently.

The award was conferred to Dr Sahoo for his invaluable contribution to the growth and development of K-12 education in the country including Odisha for more than 35 years. Dr Sahoo dedicatedly worked for the betterment of education, its infrastructure and to promote scientific temperament, innovation and leadership qualities among the students. He helped transform lives of more than 2 lakh children.

Dr Sahoo’s son Vikram Aditya Sahoo received the award and he thanked EducationWorld for bestowing his father with the honour. “It is a great honour for us to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for Dr Sahoo. I am deeply moved on my father receiving this recognition,” said Vikram Aditya. The SAI family pledges to keep up the vision of Dr Sahoo of imparting quality education to each child following his footprints, he added.

