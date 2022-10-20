Naveen lays foundation stone of Odisha Bhawan in Mumbai

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the expansion of Odisha Bhawan at Vashi in Navi Mumbai. The expansion plan includes increase in accommodation facility, funds for which have been approved by the State government. The expansion is being taken up mainly to cater to the needs of people from the State who visit Mumbai in large numbers for different work particularly for cancer treatment.

Out of the 28 AC rooms and four AC dormitories in the Bhawan, 16 rooms and two dormitories are meant for people from Odisha who visit Mumbai basically for cancer treatment. Accommodation provided by the government at cheap rate is helping people from the lower income group. The CM laid the foundation following demand from several associations of Odia people based in Mumbai and people of the State to make arrangement for more rooms. Naveen flew to Mumbai on Tuesday after a two-day visit to Hyderabad, where he attended the last investors’ meet. ENS

