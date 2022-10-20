Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha declares cancer a ‘reportable disease’

State govt makes mandatory notification by all hospitals, labs, healthcare facilities providing diagnostic treatment

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government on Wednesday declared cancer a ‘reportable disease’ in the State making mandatory notification by all hospitals, labs, healthcare facilities and institutions providing diagnostic treatment. The decision was taken after the Health and Family Welfare department found non-maintenance of cancer registries at health facilities leading to a lot of unreported cancer cases.

Health Secretary Shalini Pandit said estimation of cancer burden and its distribution with respect to time and place is important to mobilise resources for prevention and control besides reducing mortalities attributed to it. “Cancer cases are rising in the State and prevalence of particular types of cancer in some geographical areas needs proper attention. Which is why the government found it imperative that all diagnosed cancer incidences should be reported to the appropriate authority for early detection and treatment of disease,” she said.

As a notification issued to this effect, all hospitals (private or public), pathological, clinical and radiological labs, institutions imparting medical education and providing diagnostic treatment, palliative care and any other healthcare related facilities will have to mandatorily report diagnosed cases of cancer. 

“All such facilities concerned will have to send patients for pathological confirmation when they become cognizant of the existence or suspicion of cancer in patients. The pathologist after confirming the same would then send the information in prescribed format,” the notification read.

The health facilities reporting or notifying cancer will maintain a prescribed register and accordingly document information for all new cases diagnosed or being treated. This has to be done within the period not exceeding two week from the date of diagnosis and it is applicable to all Medical Colleges, all the State and Central government hospitals/dispensaries and autonomous medical institutions, including Ayurveda, Unani and any other facilities.

“It will be the responsibility of every doctor/pathologist of medical establishments to notify the cancer cases preferably on a real time basis, but not more than two week from the date of diagnosis. The data received on cancer cases would be used to frame policy on prevention and control of the disease, expansion of treatment facilities, research and training centres in the State,” Pandit said.

Though about 50,000 cancer patients are identified in Odisha every year, many cases go unreported. While Bagchi Karunashraya is coming up with an advanced palliative care centre, Department of Atomic Energy and Tata Trusts are setting up a Rs 650 crore cancer hospital here.  Odisha government has planned to spend over Rs 1,000 crore over the next five years on its ambitious Odisha Cancer Care Programme.

FIGHTING CANCER

  • Health facilities to maintain a prescribed register
  • Keeping tab of all new cases diagnosed or treated
  • State govt has planned to spend over Rs 1,000 cr over the next five years on its Odisha Cancer Care Programme
