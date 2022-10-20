Police suppressing financial link in ZP member suicide: BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Major Opposition political parties have made a renewed push for a thorough probe alleging financial lianks between BJD Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo and School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. Sahoo had died by suicide last month but the circumstances under which he took to the extreme step snowballed into a massive controversy with BJP seeking a detailed probe.

“After Sahoo died by suicide, I met his wife and she revealed her husband had taken a huge loan during panchayat elections earlier this year,” said BJP State vice-president Pravati Parida. Sahoo was reportedly asked to arrange funds for the sarpanch nominee. However, when he was not able to arrange the funds, the Minister’s social media manager Chinu allegedly provided him money for the same, Parida said alleging Sahoo was making online payment of Rs 49,000 every month to Chinu towards the loan’s interest. Chinu was quizzed by Bhubaneswar Police last week.

“We suspect some link between the loan Sahoo had availed and Dash. We had requested the DCP to carry out a thorough financial probe into the matter but so far, nothing has been revealed,” she added. Senior Congress leader Santosh Singh Saluja alleged police are attempting to suppress the matters related to ruling Biju Janata Dal leaders.

“Be it the mysterious death of Dharmendra Sahoo or the arrest of extortion scandal accused Archana Nag, police are attempting to suppress sensitive matters,” he said and demanded a detailed financial investigation into both the cases. Saluja sought that the contents of their seized electronic devices should be brought out in the public domain.

A senior police officer said, most of the people linked with Sahoo have been questioned and no evidence of any financial link between him and Minister Dash has been found yet. Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar Police said it has received financial statements from some banks regarding transactions of Archana in last five years. “We have received the statements and they are being examined.

We are expecting some more banks to send the statements too,” said DCP Prateek Singh. The 26-year-old Archana has hogged limelight for the luxurious lifestyle she managed to achieve within a short span after the sex and extortion scandal came to fore.

BHUBANESWAR: Major Opposition political parties have made a renewed push for a thorough probe alleging financial lianks between BJD Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo and School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. Sahoo had died by suicide last month but the circumstances under which he took to the extreme step snowballed into a massive controversy with BJP seeking a detailed probe. “After Sahoo died by suicide, I met his wife and she revealed her husband had taken a huge loan during panchayat elections earlier this year,” said BJP State vice-president Pravati Parida. Sahoo was reportedly asked to arrange funds for the sarpanch nominee. However, when he was not able to arrange the funds, the Minister’s social media manager Chinu allegedly provided him money for the same, Parida said alleging Sahoo was making online payment of Rs 49,000 every month to Chinu towards the loan’s interest. Chinu was quizzed by Bhubaneswar Police last week. “We suspect some link between the loan Sahoo had availed and Dash. We had requested the DCP to carry out a thorough financial probe into the matter but so far, nothing has been revealed,” she added. Senior Congress leader Santosh Singh Saluja alleged police are attempting to suppress the matters related to ruling Biju Janata Dal leaders. “Be it the mysterious death of Dharmendra Sahoo or the arrest of extortion scandal accused Archana Nag, police are attempting to suppress sensitive matters,” he said and demanded a detailed financial investigation into both the cases. Saluja sought that the contents of their seized electronic devices should be brought out in the public domain. A senior police officer said, most of the people linked with Sahoo have been questioned and no evidence of any financial link between him and Minister Dash has been found yet. Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar Police said it has received financial statements from some banks regarding transactions of Archana in last five years. “We have received the statements and they are being examined. We are expecting some more banks to send the statements too,” said DCP Prateek Singh. The 26-year-old Archana has hogged limelight for the luxurious lifestyle she managed to achieve within a short span after the sex and extortion scandal came to fore.