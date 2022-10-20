Retrofitting work pending in Bhubaneswar buildings

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Of the 50 public (government) buildings that were to be made fully accessible for persons with disabilities (PwDs) under Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan), the State government has only managed to reach half the target.

Launched in 2015 by the Centre, the nation-wide flagship campaign was aimed at achieving universal accessibility by July 2016. Under its built-up environment component, 50 public buildings in Bhubaneswar frequently used by PwDs were audited to be converted into fully accessible buildings at the expenditure of Rs 12 crore in Phase-I. While the original target for the work was July 2019, it was revised to June 14, 2022.

As per the reports of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, retrofitting has been completed in 26 of the 50 public buildings so far. The Centre had provided funding for retrofitting of 40 buildings.

Besides, the Supreme Court had in 2016 mandated that all government buildings were to be made fully accessible to PwDs by retrofitting with barrier-free access, signages, toilets, ramps and lifts as per the harmonised guidelines by Ministry of Urban Development.

Apart from Bhubaneswar, retrofitting work was extended to government buildings in 10 cities of Cuttack, Puri, Balasore, Baripada, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Berhampur and Jeypore under the campaign and the deadline was also set to June 14 this year.

In a letter to the Principal Secretaries, RDCs, Collectors and Chief Engineer (Buildings) recently, the Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra drew attention of the higher officials concerned to the need for surveys of all existing public buildings under their administrative control to confirm if they are accessible to PwDs or not.

Officials in the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department, Government of Odisha, said retrofitting work in most of the buildings of different departments in the towns is nearing completion and they have asked all departments to certify that all buildings are accessible to PwDs. They attributed the delay in work in Bhubaneswar to Covid and funding delay.

BHUBANESWAR: Of the 50 public (government) buildings that were to be made fully accessible for persons with disabilities (PwDs) under Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan), the State government has only managed to reach half the target. Launched in 2015 by the Centre, the nation-wide flagship campaign was aimed at achieving universal accessibility by July 2016. Under its built-up environment component, 50 public buildings in Bhubaneswar frequently used by PwDs were audited to be converted into fully accessible buildings at the expenditure of Rs 12 crore in Phase-I. While the original target for the work was July 2019, it was revised to June 14, 2022. As per the reports of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, retrofitting has been completed in 26 of the 50 public buildings so far. The Centre had provided funding for retrofitting of 40 buildings. Besides, the Supreme Court had in 2016 mandated that all government buildings were to be made fully accessible to PwDs by retrofitting with barrier-free access, signages, toilets, ramps and lifts as per the harmonised guidelines by Ministry of Urban Development. Apart from Bhubaneswar, retrofitting work was extended to government buildings in 10 cities of Cuttack, Puri, Balasore, Baripada, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Berhampur and Jeypore under the campaign and the deadline was also set to June 14 this year. In a letter to the Principal Secretaries, RDCs, Collectors and Chief Engineer (Buildings) recently, the Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra drew attention of the higher officials concerned to the need for surveys of all existing public buildings under their administrative control to confirm if they are accessible to PwDs or not. Officials in the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department, Government of Odisha, said retrofitting work in most of the buildings of different departments in the towns is nearing completion and they have asked all departments to certify that all buildings are accessible to PwDs. They attributed the delay in work in Bhubaneswar to Covid and funding delay.