KIIT-TBI to nurture defence startups

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The KIIT Technology Business Incubator (KIIT-TBI) has been identified as one of the five incubation partners by the Ministry of Defence to build the capacity of defence related startups and mentor them towards scaling up.

Accordingly, the KIIT-TBI will be a major partner for the innovation for Defence Excellence programme, the announcement of which was made during the DefExpo 22 at Ahmedabad on October 18.

An agreement was also signed between KIIT-TBI and the iDEX, Defence Innovation Organisation of Department of Defence Production under Ministry of Defence. This is one of the major achievements of the university in its quest for joining the government-led initiative in creating robust startup-based ecosystem.

BHUBANESWAR: The KIIT Technology Business Incubator (KIIT-TBI) has been identified as one of the five incubation partners by the Ministry of Defence to build the capacity of defence related startups and mentor them towards scaling up. Accordingly, the KIIT-TBI will be a major partner for the innovation for Defence Excellence programme, the announcement of which was made during the DefExpo 22 at Ahmedabad on October 18. An agreement was also signed between KIIT-TBI and the iDEX, Defence Innovation Organisation of Department of Defence Production under Ministry of Defence. This is one of the major achievements of the university in its quest for joining the government-led initiative in creating robust startup-based ecosystem.