Odisha bags PMAY-U award

Odisha has grabbed the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) award in ‘Best Policy Initiatives by States’ category. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has grabbed the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) award in ‘Best Policy Initiatives by States’ category. The award of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) was conferred on the State by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri during the onging ‘Indian Urban Housing Conclave’, which started at Rajkot in Gujarat from Wednesday. 

Director of Municipal Administration Sangramjit Nayak and Mission Director of Odisha Urban Housing Mission (AWAAS) Debasish Singh received the award on behalf of the State government. Officials of the State Housing and Urban Development department said the Centre has recognised Odisha as a State pioneered in creating solutions for the landless urban poor, by providing them with security of tenure under its flagship initiative Jaga Mission. The mission has also helped beneficiaries in housing assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Urban (PMAY-U).

