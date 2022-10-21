Odisha govt hikes daily wages by Rs 7

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has hiked the variable dearness allowance (VDA) for all categories of employees by Rs 7 per day. Notifying this on Wednesday, Labour Commissioner N Thirumala Naik said VDA of Rs 7 per day (after rounding off) shall be payable to unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly-skilled categories of employees in all 89 scheduled employments with effect from October 1, 2022 in addition to minimum wages.

Accordingly, the daily wage of unskilled labourers will be Rs 333 per day, while it will be Rs 373 for semi-skilled workers. For skilled labourers, it will be Rs 423 and highly-skilled workers will get Rs 483 per day from October 1.

The Labour Commissioner’s notification said the State Minimum Wages Board has advised to adopt a system of revision of the special allowance called VDA at Rs 0.90 per point rise in the CPI number for industrial workers (Base 2001-100)) as admissible and shall be declared at half-yearly interval i.e. on April 1 and October 1 from the date of notification of revised wages starting from 1st April 2019.

The VDA for the half-year commencing October 1, 2022, is required to be effected on the basis of the increase in average Consumer Price Index Number for industrial workers reaching 365.76 from 357.65 as of June 30, 2022, and thereby resulting in an increase of 8.11 points. In April this year, the VDA was hiked by Rs 11 per day.

