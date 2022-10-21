Home Cities Bhubaneswar

STA, BSNL to develop vehicle location tracking application

The Centre has made VLT mandatory for public transport and goods vehicles under the Nirbhaya scheme for women’s safety.

Published: 21st October 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

MoU signed between STA and BSNL for VLT project on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Transport Authority (STA) has collaborated with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for development, management and operation of vehicle location tracking (VLT) application. The Centre has made VLT mandatory for public transport and goods vehicles under the Nirbhaya scheme for women’s safety. An agreement was signed between STA and BSNL for the project on Thursday.

As per the agreement, BSNL will develop, deploy, integrate and commission a vehicle location tracking software for tracking and monitoring of vehicles covered under its ‘Vahan Suraksha’ model. Transport Commissioner Arun Bothra said the tracking system will help in continuous monitoring of public transport vehicles for safety of passengers, better road safety and support for enforcement services. This will also help in keeping track of public buses running as per the permit, he said.

A command control centre is being set up at Bhubaneswar to track the vehicles plying across the State. The 24X7 integrated command centre will use both global positioning system (GPS)-based vehicle tracking and the GSM/GPRS channel for triggering emergency alerts.

The common emergency toll lines, motor vehicles wing, police control room and related enforcement units will be looped into a real-time data sharing network with the command centre functioning as an interface for stakeholder agencies.

Additional Commissioner Transport (Technical) Dhananjaya Senapati said vendors have been approved to fix VLT devices and panic buttons. The State government will soon publish the standard operating procedure for empanelment of the vendors. Thereafter, they will start affixing the devices to both new and old vehicles, he informed.

In order to make the system more robust, BSNL will also develop a mobile application for various stakeholders and users. General Manager Pradeep Kumar Mallick said a geographic information system (GIS) map will also be commissioned for tracking of vehicles’ location as part of the project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSNL
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp