Activate scholarship cells: Odisha govt to schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Friday asked all higher secondary schools (HSSs) to activate their scholarship cells to facilitate disbursement of scholarships to meritorious students. The order from the government came ahead of junior merit and mathematics talent scholarships for the 2022-23 academic session. The form fill up process for the scholarships started on Friday.

Higher Secondary director Raghuram R Iyer, in his letter to the schools principals, said around 10,000 meritorious students securing 60 per cent marks in Class X Board examination and whose parental income does not exceed `6 lakh will be provided scholarship on the basis of merit for the 2022-23 academic calendar under e-Medhabruti scheme.

The eligible students will be provided an annual scholarship of Rs 3,000 for two years. He asked schools to make the scholarship cells functional to facilitate the verification and novelisation. Iyer stated that after introduction of State Scholarship Portal, relevant documents for scholarship are uploaded online for which the offline submission of applications is not mandatory. The form fill up for the junior merit scholarship will continue till December 15.

Similarly, the application submission process for Pathani Samanta Mathematics Talent Scholarship will continue till November 11. A total of 1,000 students having proficiency in mathematics and studying in Odia medium schools affiliated to CHSE will be awarded the scholarship on the basis of merit.

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Friday asked all higher secondary schools (HSSs) to activate their scholarship cells to facilitate disbursement of scholarships to meritorious students. The order from the government came ahead of junior merit and mathematics talent scholarships for the 2022-23 academic session. The form fill up process for the scholarships started on Friday. Higher Secondary director Raghuram R Iyer, in his letter to the schools principals, said around 10,000 meritorious students securing 60 per cent marks in Class X Board examination and whose parental income does not exceed `6 lakh will be provided scholarship on the basis of merit for the 2022-23 academic calendar under e-Medhabruti scheme. The eligible students will be provided an annual scholarship of Rs 3,000 for two years. He asked schools to make the scholarship cells functional to facilitate the verification and novelisation. Iyer stated that after introduction of State Scholarship Portal, relevant documents for scholarship are uploaded online for which the offline submission of applications is not mandatory. The form fill up for the junior merit scholarship will continue till December 15. Similarly, the application submission process for Pathani Samanta Mathematics Talent Scholarship will continue till November 11. A total of 1,000 students having proficiency in mathematics and studying in Odia medium schools affiliated to CHSE will be awarded the scholarship on the basis of merit.