Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Activate scholarship cells: Odisha govt to schools

The State government on Friday asked all higher secondary schools (HSSs) to activate their scholarship cells to facilitate disbursement of scholarships to meritorious students. 

Published: 22nd October 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

students-exams

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Friday asked all higher secondary schools (HSSs) to activate their scholarship cells to facilitate disbursement of scholarships to meritorious students. The order from the government came ahead of junior merit and mathematics talent scholarships for the 2022-23 academic session. The form fill up process for the scholarships started on Friday. 

Higher Secondary director Raghuram R Iyer, in his letter to the schools principals, said around 10,000 meritorious students securing 60 per cent marks in Class X Board examination and whose parental income does not exceed `6 lakh will be provided scholarship on the basis of merit for the 2022-23 academic calendar under e-Medhabruti scheme. 

The eligible students will be provided an annual scholarship of Rs 3,000 for two years.  He asked schools to make the scholarship cells functional to facilitate the verification and novelisation. Iyer stated that after introduction of State Scholarship Portal, relevant documents for scholarship are uploaded online for which the offline submission of applications is not mandatory.  The form fill up for the junior merit scholarship will continue till December 15.

Similarly, the application submission process for Pathani Samanta Mathematics Talent Scholarship will continue till November 11. A total of 1,000 students having proficiency in mathematics and studying in Odia medium schools affiliated to CHSE will be awarded the scholarship on the basis of merit. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp