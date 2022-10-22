Special package for industries in western Odisha: Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced that a special incentive package to set up industries in western Odisha districts will be announced at the third edition of Make-In-Odisha conclave to be held from November 30 to December 4 here.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while virtually dedicating nine projects worth Rs 14.69 crore and laying of foundation stone for nine others worth Rs 33.68 crore in western Odisha. The projects inaugurated included school, kalyan mandap, sports complex and millet processing plant at Komna in Kalahandi district. He also laid foundation of projects in eco-tourism, infrastructure development, stadium, eco-park and handicraft mall.

The Chief Minister said the State government is implementing projects in western Odisha districts to remove regional imbalance. He said 40,000 projects have been implemented through Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) since 2000. The government has also increased the budget of WODC to Rs 200 crore.

Stating that besides infrastructure, the State government is focusing on agriculture, irrigation, industries, tourism and handicraft in western Odisha, the Chief Minister said work is going on for renovation of Nrusinghnath, Harishankar and Ma Samaleswari temple in the region. He also announced that work on the Western Odisha corridor of Biju Expressway will be completed soon. Minister for Planning and Convergence Rajendra Dholakia, chairman of WODC Asit Tripathy, 5T secretary VK Pandian and senior officials were present.

