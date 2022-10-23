Big boost for Capital City’s water supply

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government will set up a 130 million of litre per day (MLD) water treatment plant near Mundali to improve water supply to the State Capital.

The project will be implemented by the Water Corporation of India (Watco) at an investment of Rs 312 crore. Watco officials said the tender has already been floated for construction of the treatment plant with a completion period of two years.

The agency to be roped in for the project is likely to be given the responsibility of its operation and maintenance for five years. Currently, a 115 MLD water treatment plant exists in Mundali.

Watco officials said to meet Capital’s need, water treatment plants have also been set up near Daya, Palasuni and Chandrasekharpur.

