MBA student’s laptop, cell phone theft run ends, held

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 22-year-old MBA student was arrested by police on Saturday for allegedly stealing expensive laptops and mobile phones of her friends. Daughter of a retired central government employee and second year student of a private university, the girl reportedly picked up the devices of her colleagues from the hostel.

Infocity Police said the accused reportedly shifted to the university’s hostel last month and has ever since been stealing electronic gadgets of the fellow inmates. Initial investigation suggested that she had stolen at least six to seven laptops and one iPhone from the hostel. The 22-year-old reportedly disposed of the stolen devices to one Ahmmed Hussain of West Bengal.

Hussain too has been arrested. He stayed in Ashirbad Plaza under Infocity police limits and worked in private company Cashify which deals with purchase and sale of second hand electronic devices.

According to police, the accused belongs to a well-to-do family but indulged in theft to maintain a good lifestyle. “She used to target her colleagues when they left for classes or to have food in the canteen. She would enter their rooms and steal laptops and expensive mobile phones,” said Infocity police.

Hussain used to collect second hand electronic devices from the doorsteps of the customers.

Initially, the MBA student had made legitimate deals with Hussain and sold a few devices along with their bills and boxes.

She later approached him for sale of electronic devices without bills. Hussain agreed to purchase such devices at throwaway prices. Sources said the girl reportedly sold him a few laptops worth about Rs 1 lakh each for only Rs 17,000 to Rs 22,000.

She stole two laptops of her colleagues from their hostel room recently. On suspicion, the duo lodged a complaint against her in Infocity police station recently. The police registered a case on Thursday and launched an investigation into the matter. “Both have been arrested. Three laptops and four expensive mobile phones were seized from them,” said a police officer.

BHUBANESWAR: A 22-year-old MBA student was arrested by police on Saturday for allegedly stealing expensive laptops and mobile phones of her friends. Daughter of a retired central government employee and second year student of a private university, the girl reportedly picked up the devices of her colleagues from the hostel. Infocity Police said the accused reportedly shifted to the university’s hostel last month and has ever since been stealing electronic gadgets of the fellow inmates. Initial investigation suggested that she had stolen at least six to seven laptops and one iPhone from the hostel. The 22-year-old reportedly disposed of the stolen devices to one Ahmmed Hussain of West Bengal. Hussain too has been arrested. He stayed in Ashirbad Plaza under Infocity police limits and worked in private company Cashify which deals with purchase and sale of second hand electronic devices. According to police, the accused belongs to a well-to-do family but indulged in theft to maintain a good lifestyle. “She used to target her colleagues when they left for classes or to have food in the canteen. She would enter their rooms and steal laptops and expensive mobile phones,” said Infocity police. Hussain used to collect second hand electronic devices from the doorsteps of the customers. Initially, the MBA student had made legitimate deals with Hussain and sold a few devices along with their bills and boxes. She later approached him for sale of electronic devices without bills. Hussain agreed to purchase such devices at throwaway prices. Sources said the girl reportedly sold him a few laptops worth about Rs 1 lakh each for only Rs 17,000 to Rs 22,000. She stole two laptops of her colleagues from their hostel room recently. On suspicion, the duo lodged a complaint against her in Infocity police station recently. The police registered a case on Thursday and launched an investigation into the matter. “Both have been arrested. Three laptops and four expensive mobile phones were seized from them,” said a police officer.