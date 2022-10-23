Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Naveen to inaugurate Suando heritage village on Jan 26

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the project for the transformation of Suando village in Puri district on January 26, the birth place of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das.

Published: 23rd October 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Tuesday visited Suando and reviewed the progress of different segments of the work. The project implemented at a cost of Rs 25.25 crore includes renovation of the Loknath Deb temple, the ancestral house of Utkalmani, temple of Radha Binod Behari, development of the village pond, park and a museum. 

He also reviewed the work on the expansion of the road from Pattanaikia Chhak along the national highway connecting the village. The Chief Secretary asked the concerned officials to complete the work by December.

Besides, he visited Satyabadi and took stock of the progress of work of Odia university. He also visited Sakhigopal temple and Bakul Bana at Satyabadi, where renovation work will start soon.

