Odisha Walks launched

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Tourism department on Saturday launched Odisha Walks, a guided heritage walking tour to various sites across the State. The initiative was launched at Parsurameswar temple in Bhubaneswar by OTDC Chairperson Lenin Mohanty in presence of director Tourism & MD OTDC Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav.

Heritage enthusiasts from different parts of the city joined the maiden walk during which they were presented with interesting facets on the rich culture and heritage of Odisha, depicted in the monuments. Speaking on the occasion, the OTDC Chairperson said these guided tours curated along the identified heritage circuits of Bhubaneswar will help reveal the city’s rich architectural treasures, its culture, traditions, rituals, and customs. Apart from well-known architectural marvels such as Mukteswar Temple, Lingaraj Temple, Dhauli, etc., the itinerary shall include lesser-known monuments as well.

Jadhav said the initiative will not only promote Odisha’s ancient architecture as part of heritage tourism but also educate and make the local population aware and informed about the State’s rich cultural legacy.

The inaugural walk was conducted by Jitu Mishra and Rosalin Dash.

In the first phase, five itineraries spanning across a duration of two hours have been curated under various themes within Bhubaneswar. The Odisha Walks will be organised from Friday to Sunday every week from 6:30 am to 8:30 am. The tickets for the tour can be booked on the website www.bookodisha.com or Book Odisha mobile app.

