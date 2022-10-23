Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Walks launched

The Tourism department on Saturday launched Odisha Walks, a guided heritage walking tour to various sites across the State.

Published: 23rd October 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Tourism department on Saturday launched Odisha Walks, a guided heritage walking tour to various sites across the State. The initiative was launched at Parsurameswar temple in Bhubaneswar by OTDC Chairperson Lenin Mohanty in presence of director Tourism & MD OTDC Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav. 

Heritage enthusiasts from different parts of the city joined the maiden walk during which they were presented with interesting facets on the rich culture and heritage of Odisha, depicted in the monuments. Speaking on the occasion, the OTDC Chairperson said these guided tours curated along the identified heritage circuits of Bhubaneswar will help reveal the city’s rich architectural treasures, its culture, traditions, rituals, and customs. Apart from well-known architectural marvels such as Mukteswar Temple, Lingaraj Temple, Dhauli, etc., the itinerary shall include lesser-known monuments as well. 

Jadhav said the initiative will not only promote Odisha’s ancient architecture as part of heritage tourism but also educate and make the local population aware and informed about the State’s rich cultural legacy.
The inaugural walk was conducted by Jitu Mishra and Rosalin Dash.

In the first phase, five itineraries spanning across a duration of two hours have been curated under various themes within Bhubaneswar. The Odisha Walks will be organised from Friday to Sunday every week from 6:30 am to 8:30 am. The tickets for the tour can be booked on the website www.bookodisha.com or Book Odisha mobile app.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp