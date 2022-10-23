OJEE 4th counselling to fill vacant seats

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Large-Scale vacancies in engineering colleges and institutes in the State has forced Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee to tweak usual norms and conduct another round of counselling to fill up the BTech seats.

OJEE sources said after three rounds of counselling, the vacant seats are normally handed over to the colleges to fill up seat vacancies at their level. However, this time the OJEE Committee has decided to conduct fourth round of counselling to allot seats to interested candidates. This is said to have been necessitated following vacancy of over 65 per cent seats in the institutes.

Out of 40,500 odd BTech seats, both government and private, only 14,000 seats have been allotted after three rounds of counselling. The remaining 26,500 seats are still vacant, said an official from the OJEE Committee. The private colleges are the one where majority of seats are lying vacant as notification for the fourth round counselling will be issued shortly, OJEE officials said.

Sources said, out of 40,500 BTech seats, around 5,000 belong to government colleges for which 70 per cent allocation has been done, while only 30 per cent of the 35,500 seats have been filled so far in private institutes.

Odisha Private Engineering College Association (OPECA) members alleged that the vacancies in private colleges has increased following government decision to hike 25 per cent seats in all technical and professional institutes in 2022-23 academic session for implementation of 10 per cent reservation for students belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS).

OPECA members said BTech seat strength in all engineering colleges and institutes till last year had remained a little over 32,000. This increased to over 40,000 after the hike. This led to an additional increase of around 1,000 seats in government colleges and 7,000 seats in private institutes and colleges.

Increase in seats have also forced government colleges to go for promotion and advertisements making enrollment more competitive for privately managed professional institutes, said OPECA secretary Binod Dash. “Keeping all these issues, we have urged the OJEE Committee to wrap up the counselling process at the earliest and hand over the seats to us for their filling up at our level,” Dash said.

FEW TAKERS

40,500 seats in govt and pvt colleges

So far 70 pc allocation in govt colleges, 30 pc in pvt

14,000 seats allotted after three rounds

