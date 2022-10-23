Shanti Hospital observes its patient connect drive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ‘Patient First’ programme, an initiative launched by Shanti Memorial Hospital here, a year ago to understand the needs of patients and decide what’s best for them, has helped the health establishment in improving performance of employees and treatment experience for the patients, said hospital authorities on Saturday.

The hospital felicitated several of its employees with awards and promotional badges on the basis of their rating by the patients on the occasion of completion of one year of the programme. The Patient First initiative had been introduced by the hospital in October 2021.

A comparative analysis was presented by the hospital on the occasion of its anniversary highlighting how the ideology has improved the feedback on the hospital and performance of its employees at different levels. “A continued approach towards the patient’s treatment journey strengthens communication, builds trust, yields rich data for making decisions, and helps overall improvement of the patient’s treatment experience,” said noted surgeon and Managing Director of the hospital Dr Sreejoy Patnaik to the employees during one year anniversary celebration of the programme.

Medical Director and surgeon Dr Chitta Ranjan Das also spoke to the employees on the occasion and advised them to make people feel happy with continuous good behaviour.

