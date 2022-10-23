Home Cities Bhubaneswar

White tigress Bijaya dies in Nandankanan

A 11-year-old white tigress Bijaya, undergoing treatment at Nandankanan zoo for the last couple of weeks, died on Saturday.

Published: 23rd October 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 11-year-old white tigress Bijaya, undergoing treatment at Nandankanan zoo for the last couple of weeks, died on Saturday. The zoo authorities said postmortem revealed that there was cancerous growth in around 90 per cent of her lungs, a rare case. The samples have been collected for further examination of the type of cancer and other etiology. 

The big cat, one of the major attractions at the zoological park, fell sick on October 9. A team of four doctors from Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) were monitoring her health condition and treatment. The tigress had delivered three cubs on March 2021. She had also given birth to two cubs each in August 2016 and September 2017. Nandankanan officials said the zoo now has 25 tigers including six white tigers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp