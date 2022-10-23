White tigress Bijaya dies in Nandankanan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 11-year-old white tigress Bijaya, undergoing treatment at Nandankanan zoo for the last couple of weeks, died on Saturday. The zoo authorities said postmortem revealed that there was cancerous growth in around 90 per cent of her lungs, a rare case. The samples have been collected for further examination of the type of cancer and other etiology. The big cat, one of the major attractions at the zoological park, fell sick on October 9. A team of four doctors from Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) were monitoring her health condition and treatment. The tigress had delivered three cubs on March 2021. She had also given birth to two cubs each in August 2016 and September 2017. Nandankanan officials said the zoo now has 25 tigers including six white tigers.