Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar air pollution ‘moderate’ during Diwali

PM10 was 169 mg/m3 on Monday against 108 mg/m3 the previous day

Published: 26th October 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

A street engulfed by smog on Diwali night in Bhubaneswar | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Air quality in the Capital City was ‘moderately polluted’ on Diwali night, slightly better than the previous year, said Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) officials on Tuesday. Officials said the enforcement and regulation of timing of bursting firecrackers partially helped in keeping pollution level of the city in check. 

As per the air quality monitoring data analysed by the OSPCB crackers fired to air led to a sudden increase in the levels of different pollutants such as particulate matters (PM), ground-level ozone (O3), sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxide (NO2) and Ammonia (NH3) in Bhubaneswar. 

The level of PM10, a prominent pollutant in the air, jumped to an average 169 milligram per cubic metre (mg/m3) in the city on Diwali night compared to the average of 108 mg/m3 on the pre-monitoring day of October 18. 

The air quality plunged to poor and nearly poor under Capital Police and Khandagiri police limits as the PM10 level in both the areas remained 212 mg/m3 and 195 mg/m3 respectively. 

Similarly, sulphur dioxide (SO2), that was Below Detection Limit (BDL) on the pre-monitoring day, remained in the range of 4.9 to 7.6 mg/m3 in four out of six monitoring stations. Its level even jumped to 9.6 mg/m3 and 10.9 mg/m3 in Khandagiri and IRC-Village respectively.

The PM2.5 level too increased to 67 mg/m3 against the average 38 mg/m3 on the pre-monitoring day. At 80 mg/m3 the level of this pollutant was the highest in Palasuni area on Diwali night. 

The level of O3, NO2 and NH 3 also recorded moderate increase during Diwali celebrations in all six monitoring stations across the city. 

The Central Pollution Control Board has divided the Air Quality Index into six categories in which a score between 0 and 50 is considered safe, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and above 400 as severe. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air quality Bhubaneswar Diwali Air pollution
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp