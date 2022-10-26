On theft-spree for December wedding, BBA graduate held

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 33-year-old BBA graduate, with a history of burglary was arrested by the police here on Monday for allegedly stealing valuables from houses to make money for his wedding in December this year. A total 450 gram gold and 650 gram silver, stated to be looted by accused Sanjay Nishank from houses in different parts of the city, were recovered by police from his possession. The market value of the stolen goods is estimated to be around Rs 25 lakh. The accused was planning to sell these valuables at a later stage, police said.

Police also recovered around 230 branded jeans and 25 pairs of shoes, ordered online, along with inner wears of women from his rented accommodation in Soubhagya Nagar area, here. Nishank hails from Saradhapur area of Atri in Khurda.Cops also seized two laptops, as many mobile phones and a bike from his possession. Police arrested him based on four to five complaints of burglary in parts of the city. The accused appeared to be a pervert as he was stealing lingerie from the houses he entered to loot, police claimed.



“This pattern along with the use of bike and helmet of a particular colour for some of the burglaries helped us in tracking and apprehending him,” ACP Sanjeev Satpathy said. Most of the loots were committed by the accused during the day-time. “The accused had worked as a delivery agent for a food delivery company and was well aware of the city roads and houses. This helped him to target houses that remained locked during the day,” he said.

The ACP said the accused is a habitual offender and had been arrested earlier in 2019 in connection with burglary. During interrogation the accused confessed that he had been in jail for nearly a year and had been released on bail. He had 18 cases then and he confessed that he was committing burglary to gift the stolen items to his girlfriend, police said.

