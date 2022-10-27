Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Orientation to build climate resilient urban infrastructure

Director of Municipal Corporation Sangramjit Nayak and State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) director Sarada Prasad Panda also spoke.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Housing and Urban Development department on Wednesday organised an orientation programme of the urban engineers of civic bodies in the State to create climate resilient urban infrastructure.

Over 320 engineers working in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) were sensitised on different technical aspects and Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) for taking up projects under transformative Urban initiatives of the State government.

H&UD secretary G Mathi Vathanan asked officials to focus on climate resilient infrastructures while implementing development projects under the ongoing JAGA Mission, MUKTA, Water Supply, Sanitation programmes.

