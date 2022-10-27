Trains diverted due to derailment

By Express News Service

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has diverted some trains due to derailment of a goods train at Gurpa in Gomo-Manpur Railway Section of Dhanbad Division. Three New Delhi bound trains originating from Bhubaneswar and Puri will run on a diverted route in East Central Railway jurisdiction. The Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Duronto Express will run via Adra, Joychandipahar, Asansol, Jhajha, Patna, Din Dayal Upadhyaya Junction instead of Adra, Gomo and Gaya route. Similarly, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and Puri-Anand Vihar (New Delhi) Nandankanan Express will run via Bhojudih.

