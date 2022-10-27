Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Trains diverted due to derailment

East Coast Railway (ECoR) has diverted some trains due to derailment of a goods train at Gurpa in Gomo-Manpur Railway Section of Dhanbad Division.

Published: 27th October 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Indian railways, trains

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has diverted some trains due to derailment of a goods train at Gurpa in Gomo-Manpur Railway Section of Dhanbad Division. Three New Delhi bound trains originating from Bhubaneswar and Puri will run on a diverted route in East Central Railway jurisdiction. The Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Duronto Express will run via Adra, Joychandipahar, Asansol, Jhajha, Patna, Din Dayal Upadhyaya Junction instead of Adra, Gomo and Gaya route. Similarly, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and Puri-Anand Vihar (New Delhi) Nandankanan Express will run via Bhojudih.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp