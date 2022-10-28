Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Buddhist monks arrive for Dhauli Shanti Stupa celebrations

Ahead of it, hundreds of monks and Buddhist disciples singing Buddhist hymns took out a peace rally in the city starting from Raj Bhawan to Dhauli Stupa or Peace Pagoda on Thursday.

Published: 28th October 2022 06:26 AM

Man takes a selfie with a Buddhist monk at Dhauli Shanti Stupa | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Buddhist monks from across the world have arrived in the Capital City to take part in the golden jubilee celebration of the Dhauli Shanti Stupa, located on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Friday.

Ahead of it, hundreds of monks and Buddhist disciples singing Buddhist hymns took out a peace rally in the city starting from Raj Bhawan to Dhauli Stupa or Peace Pagoda on Thursday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the golden Jubilee celebration on Friday and the Shanti Stupa will remain closed for visitors until the event concludes.

For the mega event, the State government recently took up conservation for the Peace Pagoda and areas nearby at the cost of Rs 1.87 crore. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra had recently reviewed preparations for the event at Dhauli.

