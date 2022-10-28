Go after against touts, govt tells public hospitals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Thursday directed all public hospitals to take legal action if anyone is found persuading patients to seek treatment in private hospitals/clinics. Secretary of Health department Shalini Pandit has asked the Dean and Principal of all Medical Colleges and Director of PGIMER and Capital Hospital, Rourkela Government Hospital and CDMOs to immediately inform the police for appropriate legal action.

The direction came after the Health department noticed that some touts/dalals are operating on the premises of high case load government hospitals, in the guise of helping the patients coming from far flung areas to locate the Out Patient Departments (OPDs).

They demand money from the patient’s families with the false assurance of free treatment in private hospitals/clinics. The middle-men often allegedly persuade patients to seek treatment in private clinics on the false information that there is no proper medical facility available at government hospitals.

“The authorities of the hospitals have been asked to alert all faculties, treating doctors, paramedics, and other staff to exercise strict vigil in the matter and take immediate remedial measures upon noticing any such activity,” Pandit said.

In case any faculty, treating doctor, paramedic, and other staff of the government hospital is found operating in connivance with such elements and/ or aiding and abetting them, the Health Secretary said, necessary administrative actions will be initiated against them as per rules apart from appropriate legal action.

The health officials have also been directed to place proper signboards in Odia and English, from the point of entrance to the hospital, giving clear directions/route charts to the location of various OPDs. “The name of the OPD in Odia and English will be displayed in front of each OPD of different treating departments for knowledge of patients and their relatives,” she added.

