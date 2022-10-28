Governor nod to 423 new assistant teacher posts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To tide over the teacher training crisis in the State, Governor of Odisha and Chancellor of Universities Prof Ganeshi Lal has approved creation of over 400 posts of assistant professor (teacher education) in various disciplines. The posts would be created in 16 teacher education institutes (TEIs) and three general colleges offering BEd and MEd courses. Officials of the department of Higher Education (DHE) said on Thursday that a total 423 assistant professor posts will be created and these will be governed by the Odisha Educaion Service College Branch Recruitment Rules, 2020. Of these posts, while 198 are new posts and the rest 225 posts were earlier requisitioned by the School and Mass Education department.