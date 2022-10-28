Walkathon on breast cancer 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Utkal Hospital in association with KRIAA Foundation organised a walkathon to spread awareness on breast cancer here on Thursday.

Hospital officials said the walkathon sensitised people on the rising cases of breast cancer. The disease has recorded around 30 per cent growth in the recent years underlining the need for the society to build an eco-system where awareness comes first in the ladder followed by various modules of treatments.

Odisha, a major mining State of the country has high level of environmental carcinogens which sometimes lead to spread of the disease. Utkal Hospital with its state-of-the-art facility is a front runner in cancer care in Odisha and neighbouring states.

Director of Medical Services and Oncology Dr Ranjan Mohapatra , COO Dr Alok Lodh, senior consultants for surgical oncology Dr Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Dr Dilip Kar and Dr Satyabrata Das, consultants for radiation oncology Dr Shaikh Ifftekhar Ali and Dr Arya Kumar Banidutta along with other staff of Oncology unit and other departments of the hospital participated in the event.

BHUBANESWAR: Utkal Hospital in association with KRIAA Foundation organised a walkathon to spread awareness on breast cancer here on Thursday. Hospital officials said the walkathon sensitised people on the rising cases of breast cancer. The disease has recorded around 30 per cent growth in the recent years underlining the need for the society to build an eco-system where awareness comes first in the ladder followed by various modules of treatments. Odisha, a major mining State of the country has high level of environmental carcinogens which sometimes lead to spread of the disease. Utkal Hospital with its state-of-the-art facility is a front runner in cancer care in Odisha and neighbouring states. Director of Medical Services and Oncology Dr Ranjan Mohapatra , COO Dr Alok Lodh, senior consultants for surgical oncology Dr Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Dr Dilip Kar and Dr Satyabrata Das, consultants for radiation oncology Dr Shaikh Ifftekhar Ali and Dr Arya Kumar Banidutta along with other staff of Oncology unit and other departments of the hospital participated in the event.