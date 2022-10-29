Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC to survey mobile towers

Published: 29th October 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon conduct a survey of mobile towers installed on residential and commercial buildings in the city. The move is meant to check if the towers have been installed while adhering to guidelines. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of BMC chaired by Mayor Sulochana Das.

BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said a ward wise survey of towers will be done to check if NOCs have been obtained from authorities concerned. An inventory of the towers will also be prepared for reference and action.  This apart, residents converting their property for commercial purpose will need to ensure parking space and those not having such space will be asked to comply with the norms failing which necessary action will be taken.

A decision was also taken to improve 78 parks within BMC jurisdiction under PPP mode. An SOP will be prepared for the purpose.Besides, it was decided to ensure roadside vendors will be encouraged to do business on wheels where parking space is available. This will help reduce encroachment and provide business opportunities to vendors, officials said. Food enforcement will also be done by the BMC enforcement squads.

Comments

