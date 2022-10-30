Home Cities Bhubaneswar

NSUI activists stage protest in Capital

Dharmendra Sahoo allegedly died by suicide and his body was recovered from his house at Laxmi Vihar in Sisupalgarh under Dhauli police limits on September 24.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hundreds of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) activists attempted to march towards Naveen Niwas on Saturday to protest the alleged police inaction in the death of BJD Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo.

The protesters were stopped by the police near Forest Park area and 50 of them taken into preventive custody. The activists back to Congress Bhawan after they failed to proceed to the Chief Minister’s residence.

However, minutes later the NSUI activists launched protests in front of Minister of State for Home Tusharkanti Behera’s residence in Unit-II area here. As Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh and other police personnel rushed to the spot, there was a tussle between the police and the activists when some of them managed to enter the Minister’s residence. The protesters also hurled tomatoes and eggs on the spot as part of their demonstration.

“Police is acting as an agent of Odisha government. Even though School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash is accused of harassing Dharmendra Sahoo, both the Chief Minister and Tusharkanti Behera are silent over the matter,” said NSUI State president Yashir Nawaz.

Our demands are to bring Samir Ranjan Dash under the purview of the investigation related to Dharmendra Sahoo’s death and he should resign from his post, he added.“There were about 400 protesters. They also broke the windows of a police truck,” said DCP Singh.

Sources said the police may register two separate cases against the protesters - one for attempting to march towards Naveen Niwas and another for demonstrating outside Minister Behera’s residence. Dharmendra Sahoo allegedly died by suicide and his body was recovered from his house at Laxmi Vihar in Sisupalgarh under Dhauli police limits on September 24.

