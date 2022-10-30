Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Students display innovations in science exhibition

Rishit Singh, a class IX student, said science exhibition gives students an opportunity to clear away the cobweb of boredom and delve deep into the ocean of science.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: From anti-collision device to tornado alert mechanism, students of the Future Bhubaneswar School came up with a number of innovative models at their annual science exhibition recently.

As many as 350 exhibits were on display at the event that drew a large number of visitors.  The visitors appreciated the spirit of healthy competition among the students to outdo one another in displaying and convincingly explaining their projects.

“Science exhibition is an unique platform that opens up a seamless world of wonders which we often fail to take notice in our busy life.  It also gives an opportunity to the students to investigate into scientific areas of their own interest and thus fine tune their scientific temperament,” said principal Mathew Thomas.  
