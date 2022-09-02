Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Development Authority to ready over 6,000 dwelling units for urban poor

Officials said 1,440 housing units are under construction on 6.5 acres of land near Gadakana for slum dwellers, while another 342 housing units on 1.5-acre land are being constructed at Subudhipur.

Bhubaneswar Development Authority. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 6,000 dwelling units for the urban poor and those under economically weaker section will be readied soon under the State government’s ‘Policy for Housing for All in Urban Areas’, informed officials of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Thursday. The announcement from the BDA came on the occasion of its 40th foundation day.

Around 840 unit houses are also being constructed on 4.146-acre land under Shanti Nagar Awas Yojana Phase-I, and 2,600 units in 12.5-acre land are also being constructed for the economically weaker sections under the affordable housing project at Chandrakesharpur. The projects will be readied soon, said, officials.

BDA Vice-Chairman Sanjay Kumar Singh asked all officials to work as a team as per the 5T model of the State government to provide better service to the citizens. He said in a very short span of time, BDA has shifted from offline to online mode for various services including OBPAS, Online Lease Deed Application and NOC application submission which is a remarkable achievement.

He also urged BDA officials to think about climate change and improve plantation activities. Singh also stressed on developing more open spaces in the city.

