BMC stops Ganesh idol immersion in Kuakhai

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday stopped immersion of Ganesh idols in Kuakhai river after the matter was brought to its notice by The New Indian Express. BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange ordered the officials to ensure the idols are immersed only in the three artificial ponds created by the civic body for the purpose.

Kulange also urged devotees and Ganesh Puja organisers to cooperate with the civic body and use the temporary ponds to check river pollution. BMC has created artificial ponds on the banks of Kuakhai and Daya rivers.

The third such pond has been created near Tankapani bridge for idol immersion this season. Two artificial ponds have been constructed scientifically by BMC’s engineering division-II and one by engineering division-I. The pond on Daya river bed is 80 feet X 30 feet with a depth of seven feet while the one close to Tankapani Bridge measures 120 feet X 60 feet with a depth of 7 feet. The size of the pond on Kuakhai river banks is around 130 feet X 90 feet with a depth of 12 feet.

Earlier, several people were seen holding immersion of idols and puja materials in Kuakhai river. From individual households to educational institutions and commercial outlets, hundreds of groups from the city have already performed the immersion ritual in the river breaching the environmental guidelines.

However, after TNIE highlighted the matter through social media, the civic body sent two enforcement teams headed by environment engineers to prevent people from throwing idols and other puja materials into the river. BMC officials said approach roads have been laid for the ponds.

The civic body has taken precaution and created the ponds while complying with guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board, the officials said.

