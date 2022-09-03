Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC stops Ganesh idol immersion in Kuakhai

Kulange also urged devotees and Ganesh Puja organisers to cooperate with the civic body and use the temporary ponds to check river pollution.

Published: 03rd September 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

People throw a Ganesh idol into Kuakhai river in violation of BMC directive, in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday stopped immersion of Ganesh idols in Kuakhai river after the matter was brought to its notice by The New Indian Express. BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange ordered the officials to ensure the idols are immersed only in the three artificial ponds created by the civic body for the purpose.

Kulange also urged devotees and Ganesh Puja organisers to cooperate with the civic body and use the temporary ponds to check river pollution. BMC has created artificial ponds on the banks of Kuakhai and Daya rivers.

The third such pond has been created near Tankapani bridge for idol immersion this season. Two artificial ponds have been constructed scientifically by BMC’s engineering division-II and one by engineering division-I. The pond on Daya river bed is 80 feet X 30 feet with a depth of seven feet while the one close to Tankapani Bridge measures 120 feet X 60 feet with a depth of 7 feet. The size of the pond on Kuakhai river banks is around 130 feet X 90 feet with a depth of 12 feet.

Earlier, several people were seen holding immersion of idols and puja materials in Kuakhai river. From individual households to educational institutions and commercial outlets, hundreds of groups from the city have already performed the immersion ritual in the river breaching the environmental guidelines.

However, after TNIE highlighted the matter through social media, the civic body sent two enforcement teams headed by environment engineers to prevent people from throwing idols and other puja materials into the river. BMC officials said approach roads have been laid for the ponds. 

The civic body has taken precaution and created the ponds while complying with  guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board, the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMC Kuakhai Bhubaneswar
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp