Four IPS officers promoted to DGP rank

BHUBANESWAR: Four senior IPS officers of Odisha cadre have been promoted to the rank of Director General of Police in level-16 of pay matrix. As per a notification issued by the General Administration department, Additional Director General and Director, investigation, Odisha Human Rights Commission Pranabindu Acharya, and Additional Director General, HRPC Sidhartha Mahadu Narvane have been promoted. Similarly, Amrit Mohan Prasad and B Radhika, who are on Central deputation, have beenallowed proforma promotion to the grade of DGP, the GA department notification said.
