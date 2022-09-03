Friend arrested for woman’s suicide

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 25-year-old woman, who allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Shastri Nagar on August 30, had reportedly had a tiff with her male friend the night before, police said on Friday.

The friend Chitaranjan Jena had stayed in her house on August 29 night and had left the next morning. She had called her brother and Jena on phone minutes before ending her life, police said.

Jena immediately contacted her son’s lady teacher. He asked the lady teacher to visit the woman’s house and find out whether everything was fine. When the teacher went to the house, she saw her hanging from the ceiling fan.

She informed the matter to Jena and the latter rushed to the spot. He brought the woman down, sprinkled water on her and tried cardiopulmonary resuscitation but in vain. Panicked over the incident, Jena fled with the stole which the woman had reportedly used to end her life. He went to his hometown in Nayagarh district and on the way, dumped the victim’s stole near Khurda Road.

Police said the woman had got married in 2014 and has a child. Her husband has a private job in Bhubaneswar. The woman had come in contact with Jena in 2019, following which they had allegedly developed a relationship, police said. Police said her husband had been to his village Erasama in Jagatsinghpur district on August 29 and asked her to meet a relative admitted to Capital Hospital.

She went to the hospital with her husband’s friend the same evening due to which an argument broke out between her and Jena. “Jena was staying in Satya Nagar for the last two months and worked as a driver. A case has been registered against him under sections 201 and 306 of IPC,” said DCP Prateek Singh. The police said the victim’s autopsy revealed she died by suicide.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

